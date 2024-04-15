ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the March 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $0.92 on Monday. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 15.27%.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

