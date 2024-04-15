ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Cut to $1,052.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,036.00.

Get ASML alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $961.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $958.39 and a 200 day moving average of $784.92. The company has a market capitalization of $379.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.48. ASML has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Institutional Trading of ASML

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.