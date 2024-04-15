ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Lessened by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. ASML makes up approximately 1.4% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $16,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,344,000 after acquiring an additional 274,562 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $965.93. 390,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,556. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $958.39 and its 200 day moving average is $784.92. The stock has a market cap of $381.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.