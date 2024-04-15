Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,032 shares during the quarter. Ashland comprises about 1.6% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. VELA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ashland worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASH traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.57. The company had a trading volume of 361,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.30. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $105.15. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.56 and a 200-day moving average of $85.21.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASH. TheStreet upgraded Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

