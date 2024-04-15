Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in March

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.
Archer Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARHVF opened at $0.09 on Monday. Archer has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.
About Archer
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Archer
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Vital Farms Rides the Pasture-Raised Egg Trend to the Bank
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Novo Nordisk Arms Wegovy to Be a Triple Threat
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Blackrock vs. State Street: Earnings in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.