Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in March

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.

Archer Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARHVF opened at $0.09 on Monday. Archer has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

About Archer

Archer Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry in Norway, Argentina, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Platform Operations, Well Services, and Land Drilling. It provides oil tools, wireline services, and coil tubing and pumping services, as well as well construction and completion, well intervention and workover, slot recovery, well plug and abandonment, and surface, geothermal, and CCUS applications.

