Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.77.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $89.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $95.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 39,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

