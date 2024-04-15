ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Increased to $143.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.56% from the stock’s previous close.

ARCB has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.54.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCB

ArcBest Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCB traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $149.83. 132,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $82.18 and a 1-year high of $153.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.49.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.25. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ArcBest will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 70.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 15,450.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.