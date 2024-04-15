Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Up 10.2% in March

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the March 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABUS. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Trading Down 4.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 49.1% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 8.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 11.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 401.57% and a negative return on equity of 57.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

Further Reading

