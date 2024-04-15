Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.85

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 13836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.98.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported C($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($1.98) by C$0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

