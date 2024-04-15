Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up approximately 2.3% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $10,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Aptiv by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.00. 1,018,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,565. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.13.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

