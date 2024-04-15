Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APLD. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.20.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Shares of APLD stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.78 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 61.84% and a negative return on equity of 75.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Digital will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 380.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

