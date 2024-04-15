Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $38.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17. Appian has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $54.26.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $145.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 127.40% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $12,976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,890,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,081,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Appian by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Appian in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Appian by 144.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

