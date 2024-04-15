Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Earns “Peer Perform” Rating from Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research restated their peer perform rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AIRC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $39.12 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.59.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

AIRC stock opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apartment Income REIT

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $28,003.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.