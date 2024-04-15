APA (NASDAQ:APA) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on APA. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Get APA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on APA

APA Price Performance

APA stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 724,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861,766. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.88. APA has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that APA will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of APA by 3,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of APA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.