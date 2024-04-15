APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives $42.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

APA Trading Down 2.0 %

APA opened at $33.72 on Monday. APA has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 3.27.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that APA will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

Institutional Trading of APA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 38,505 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of APA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 726,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 90,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in APA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,450,000 after buying an additional 167,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

