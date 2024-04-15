Antony (Tony) Sage Acquires 30,000,000 Shares of Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLE) Stock

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLEGet Free Report) insider Antony (Tony) Sage acquired 30,000,000 shares of Cyclone Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($19,867.55).

Antony (Tony) Sage also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 20th, Antony (Tony) Sage 730,292,498 shares of Cyclone Metals stock.

Cyclone Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cyclone Metals Company Profile

Cyclone Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for cobalt, lithium, iron ore, copper, uranium, gold, lead, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Block 103 Magnetite Iron Ore project located in Schefferville, Quebec, Canada.

