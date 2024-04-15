Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 402,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 805,227 shares.The stock last traded at $2.24 and had previously closed at $2.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ANGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.23.

Angi Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.73 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $30,309.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 166,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,496 shares of company stock worth $89,540. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Angi by 4.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Angi by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth $1,196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Angi by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Company Profile



Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

See Also

