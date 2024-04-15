AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Stock Price Up 18.2%

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 18.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 104,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 68,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

