Analysts Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Target Price at C$4.88

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$4.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.50. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.76 and a 1 year high of C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of C$418.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.2799189 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.08 per share, with a total value of C$34,680.00. In other news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek acquired 8,500 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.08 per share, with a total value of C$34,680.00. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquired 8,673 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.55 per share, with a total value of C$30,789.15. Insiders have acquired a total of 47,718 shares of company stock valued at $178,867 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

