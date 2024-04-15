Analysts Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Target Price at C$13.09

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SES shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price target on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. CIBC raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$137,356.34. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$137,356.34. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$8,302,496.78. Insiders sold a total of 751,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,853 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$11.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.52. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$5.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.45.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6699029 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

