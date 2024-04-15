Analysts Set EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Price Target at $43.29

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

EQT stock opened at $37.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. EQT has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.17.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

