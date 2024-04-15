Analysts Set Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target at $45.50

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ameresco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,000. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 79,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,109,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 41,199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 23,201 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMRC opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

