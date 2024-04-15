Analog Devices Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 10,697 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 92% compared to the average daily volume of 5,563 put options.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $192.36. The stock had a trading volume of 545,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,740. The company has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $204.20.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 373,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,187,000 after buying an additional 89,504 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 37,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 12,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.