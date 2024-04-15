Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 969,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,786,858 shares.The stock last traded at $11.15 and had previously closed at $11.19.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $830.15 million, a PE ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 130,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 266,916 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 44,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

