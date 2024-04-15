Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Amphenol by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Amphenol by 56.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $113.32 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.77. The company has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.