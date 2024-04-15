Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) rose 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.87 and last traded at $40.81. Approximately 174,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 464,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.62.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.39. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $178.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $589,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,160.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $589,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,160.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $26,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,682.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $660,860 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

