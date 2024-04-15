AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $48.05. 9,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,757. The firm has a market cap of $919.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.32. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.61.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $73.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMERISAFE will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 10.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

