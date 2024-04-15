American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the March 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

American Oncology Network Price Performance

American Oncology Network stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.12. 498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,507. American Oncology Network has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.

Get American Oncology Network alerts:

Institutional Trading of American Oncology Network

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Oncology Network stock. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oncology services in the United States. The company provides various services to patients, including laboratory services for routine and specialized testing; in-house professional and technical pathology services with complete, accurate and timely pathology reports; in-house specialty pharmacy services with patient education, financial assistance, and 24/7 patient assistance; and care management support services including nutrition guidance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Oncology Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Oncology Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.