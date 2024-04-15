American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 1.2% of Invesco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Invesco LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.62.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.40. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $231.69. The firm has a market cap of $158.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

