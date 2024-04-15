American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $1,982,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,592.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,612,000 after purchasing an additional 389,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,432,000 after purchasing an additional 522,608 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $94.73.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

