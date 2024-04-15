Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has a $228.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.43.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.13 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $98.71 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.33 and its 200 day moving average is $155.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,874,846. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.