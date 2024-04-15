Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Rating Lowered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $64.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $64.57. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 54.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $135,007,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,810,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,234,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,595,000 after purchasing an additional 759,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

