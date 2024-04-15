Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 420 ($5.32) price target on the stock.
Shares of AFM opened at GBX 320 ($4.05) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £366.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2,666.67 and a beta of 1.02. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a twelve month low of GBX 295 ($3.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 506 ($6.40). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 345.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 356.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83.
