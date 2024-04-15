Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 420 ($5.32) price target on the stock.

Shares of AFM opened at GBX 320 ($4.05) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £366.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2,666.67 and a beta of 1.02. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a twelve month low of GBX 295 ($3.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 506 ($6.40). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 345.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 356.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

