Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.57. 616,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,606,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $600.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 202,366.25% and a negative return on equity of 53.76%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

