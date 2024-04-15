Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 891,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

ALHC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.69. 147,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,553. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 75.64%. The company had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALHC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alignment Healthcare

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,830,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao acquired 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $496,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,745,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,232,119.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,213 shares of company stock worth $460,587. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,146,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,749,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 94,498 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 72,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 30,398 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.