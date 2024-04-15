Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Short Interest Up 12.0% in March

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the March 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 585,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,172. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $242.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. As a group, analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ALDX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $320,178.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,556,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $27,215.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,601,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,956,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $320,178.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,556,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 355,933 shares of company stock worth $1,473,245. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47,866.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 256.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

