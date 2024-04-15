Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.46 and last traded at $37.25. Approximately 1,153,626 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,147,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

Alcoa Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after buying an additional 4,483,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $318,670,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $128,592,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,410,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,244 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,557,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

