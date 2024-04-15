Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALB. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research cut Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TD Cowen cut Albemarle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.05.

Get Albemarle alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Down 5.9 %

Albemarle stock opened at $122.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $106.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.