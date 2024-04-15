Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIRI opened at $4.80 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Air Industries Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

