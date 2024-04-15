Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.88. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $7.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

