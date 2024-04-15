Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY) Declares $0.62 Dividend

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.6216 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Aena S.M.E. Price Performance

ANYYY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,538. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

About Aena S.M.E.

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.