Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY) Declares $0.62 Dividend

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.6216 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.
Aena S.M.E. Price Performance
ANYYY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,538. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46.
About Aena S.M.E.
