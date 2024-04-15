AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) Short Interest Update

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 568,800 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 470,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AdTheorent by 2,647.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AdTheorent by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in AdTheorent by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AdTheorent by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AdTheorent stock remained flat at $3.21 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,916. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. AdTheorent has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.79 million, a PE ratio of -322.00 and a beta of 1.25.

AdTheorent ( NASDAQ:ADTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $59.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AdTheorent will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on AdTheorent from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on AdTheorent from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

