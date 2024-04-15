Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Short Interest Down 9.9% in March

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,100 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the March 15th total of 393,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $97.85 on Monday. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $114.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $276.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.02 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.7% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Recommended Stories

