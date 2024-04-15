Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Short Interest Update

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 8,460,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $3.01 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 132.29%. The company had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 15,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $53,168.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 531,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,542.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 13,381 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $45,896.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,287 shares in the company, valued at $570,364.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 15,456 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $53,168.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 531,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,542.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,307 shares of company stock worth $428,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49,451 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

