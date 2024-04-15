ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Down 11.6% in March

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the March 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ACNB Price Performance

ACNB opened at $32.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. ACNB has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.06.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.48). ACNB had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $22.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACNB will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

ACNB Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACNB. Hovde Group cut ACNB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ACNB from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACNB

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ACNB by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ACNB by 29.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ACNB by 37.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ACNB in the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ACNB by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

