Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Shares Gap Down to $5.16

Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.16, but opened at $5.00. Acacia Research shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 13,721 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $498.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.07 and a quick ratio of 19.67.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 48.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Acacia Research by 634.2% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 367,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 317,119 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 8.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 554,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 43,361 shares during the period. Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 22.2% in the third quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 727,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 132,112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Acacia Research by 1.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

