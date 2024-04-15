AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading 0.4% Higher

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $164.70 and last traded at $162.99. Approximately 994,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,611,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.43.

AbbVie Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 227.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

