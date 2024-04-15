AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $45,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.43.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $162.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,119. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $287.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.42 and a 200-day moving average of $159.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

