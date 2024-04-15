9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 9F stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Free Report) by 678.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.26% of 9F worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

9F Price Performance

NASDAQ:JFU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.14. 563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,448. 9F has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $5.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20.

About 9F

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

