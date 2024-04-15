9,700 Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Acquired by CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. Toro comprises approximately 1.9% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,803,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 33,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Toro by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 83,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Down 0.2 %

TTC traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $85.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,885. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.82. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

